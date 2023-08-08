The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Pirates.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 111 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .266 with 61 extra-base hits.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers during his last games.

In 74 of 110 games this season (67.3%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has homered in 30.0% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 48.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 23.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (57.3%), including 20 multi-run games (18.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .288 AVG .244 .389 OBP .351 .679 SLG .527 36 XBH 25 23 HR 16 56 RBI 43 61/35 K/BB 65/33 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings