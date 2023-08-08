Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .239 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last outings.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (60 of 94), with multiple hits 17 times (18.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.3% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (32 of 94), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (39.4%), including six multi-run games (6.4%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.249
|AVG
|.227
|.322
|OBP
|.306
|.508
|SLG
|.442
|21
|XBH
|13
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|23
|47/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 122 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 47th, 1.262 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
