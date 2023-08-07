On Monday, August 7, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (70-39) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-300). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-300), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.33 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 62 (64.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 37, or 41.6%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

