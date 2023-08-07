How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Spencer Strider and Osvaldo Bido will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 212 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 413 extra-base hits.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (619 total).
- The Braves are second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider (12-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 208 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Strider is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Strider will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
