Wesley Bryan will play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Bryan at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Wesley Bryan Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bryan has finished better than par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Bryan has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Bryan has had an average finish of 28th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Bryan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 20 -13 274 0 3 0 1 $194,085

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Bryan finished 31st in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Bryan has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Bryan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Bryan has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,291 yards, 160 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Bryan's Last Time Out

Bryan was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 93rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Bryan shot better than just 27% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Bryan recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Bryan had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Bryan recorded more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent outing, Bryan's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Bryan ended the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Bryan carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.7).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

