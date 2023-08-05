Russell Knox will compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Knox at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Russell Knox Insights

Knox has finished below par on 17 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Knox's average finish has been 47th.

Knox has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Knox hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 46 -6 279 0 19 0 0 $581,249

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Knox has had an average finish of 38th at this tournament in seven appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Knox finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Knox has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,245 yards, 114 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

Knox was better than 42% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Knox fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Knox had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Knox's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Knox's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Knox ended the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Knox recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

+30000

