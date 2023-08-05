Paul Haley is ready for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6. The purse is $7,600,000.00.

Looking to bet on Haley at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Haley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Haley's average finish has been 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Haley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 44 -4 282 0 12 1 1 $380,819

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Haley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to place him in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Haley was better than 42% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Haley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Haley recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Haley had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent tournament, Haley had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Haley finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Haley carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

+50000

