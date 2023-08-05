Nicolas Echavarria is ready for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6. The purse is $7,600,000.00.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Echavarria has shot better than par on four occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Echavarria has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Echavarria will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Echavarria was better than just 13% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Echavarria did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Echavarria had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Echavarria's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Echavarria's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Echavarria finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Echavarria finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

