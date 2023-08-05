Michael Kim will compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Michael Kim Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has scored under par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five appearances, Kim finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -6 279 0 13 1 3 $1.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Kim has had an average finish of 68th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 64th-place.

Kim made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,284 yards, 153 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the second percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 72% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Kim did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Kim carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Kim had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent tournament, Kim's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Kim ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Kim Odds to Win: +20000

