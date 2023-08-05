The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will have Max McGreevy in the field from August 3- 6 as the competitors battle the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on McGreevy at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max McGreevy Insights

McGreevy has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, McGreevy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, McGreevy's average finish has been 41st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, McGreevy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 39 -6 279 0 8 1 2 $612,693

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

McGreevy last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that McGreevy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,266 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, McGreevy was better than just 13% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

McGreevy recorded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, McGreevy had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

McGreevy's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, McGreevy carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

McGreevy finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but McGreevy finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.