Matt Wallace will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Wallace at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished under par nine times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Wallace has had an average finish of 54th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Wallace hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 54th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -4 280 1 12 1 2 $1.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Wallace finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

The most recent time Wallace played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Wallace will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,282 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 46th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Wallace was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Wallace fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Wallace carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Wallace's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent competition, Wallace's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Wallace ended the 3M Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Wallace fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.