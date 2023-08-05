Mackenzie Hughes will play from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Hughes at the Wyndham Championship this week?

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Hughes has finished better than par seven times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Hughes has had an average finish of 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Hughes has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -5 279 1 13 1 1 $2.5M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Hughes has had an average finishing position of 42nd.

Hughes made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Hughes finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hughes has played in the past year has been 169 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes finished in the 13th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Hughes shot better than 88% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.54.

Hughes recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hughes carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Hughes' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Hughes' par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Hughes finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hughes finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +12500

