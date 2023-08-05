Luke Donald will compete at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Donald at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Donald has scored below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Donald has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Donald's average finish has been 43rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Donald has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 47 -1 284 0 8 0 0 $345,445

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Donald's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 27th.

Donald has three made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Donald finished 54th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Donald will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,256 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

Donald shot better than just 15% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Donald fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Donald carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Donald's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average (4.9).

In that last tournament, Donald's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Donald ended the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Donald carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Donald Odds to Win: +40000

