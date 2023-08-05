The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club includes Justin Lower. The event is from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Lower at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lower has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Lower has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Lower has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 39 -7 278 0 16 1 3 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Lower last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 36th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Lower has played in the past year has been 166 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower finished in the eighth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Lower was better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Lower recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Lower recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Lower's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

In that last outing, Lower carded a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Lower finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Lower fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Lower Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

