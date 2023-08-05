Jason Dufner will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Dufner at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Jason Dufner Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Dufner has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Dufner has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Dufner will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 47 -3 282 0 11 0 0 $397,694

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Dufner finished 83rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Dufner has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,304 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner finished in the 28th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to land him in the 91st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Dufner was better than 47% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Dufner recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Dufner recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Dufner carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent outing, Dufner's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Dufner ended the 3M Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Dufner had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +30000

