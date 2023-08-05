Harry Hall will play from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to wager on Hall at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hall has finished under par eight times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Hall has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hall's average finish has been 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Hall has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -7 277 0 16 1 3 $866,819

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 155 yards shorter than the average course Hall has played in the past year (7,286).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 27th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Hall shot better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Hall shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Hall carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Hall recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent competition, Hall's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Hall ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Hall underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

