Greyson Sigg will be in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Sigg has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Sigg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 39 -7 277 0 17 0 1 $1.3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Sigg did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Sigg will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,243 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.41 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the first percentile among all competitors.

Sigg shot better than 47% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Sigg recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Sigg recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Sigg failed to card a birdie or better on a single one of the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open. The tournament average was 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Sigg's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Sigg finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

