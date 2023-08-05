Erik Van Rooyen will compete at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse available is $7,600,000.00.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 33 -7 278 0 9 0 3 $726,894

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Van Rooyen has played in the past year (7,282 yards) is 151 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 38th percentile.

Van Rooyen shot better than only 32% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Van Rooyen shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Van Rooyen did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Van Rooyen's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Van Rooyen's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Van Rooyen finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Van Rooyen fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +35000

