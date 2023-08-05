Davis Thompson will compete from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Thompson at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Davis Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished under par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Thompson's average finish has been 28th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 44 -5 281 0 14 1 2 $1.7M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Thompson has played in the past year (7,321 yards) is 190 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Thompson shot better than 97% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Thompson recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Thompson carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Thompson's two birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Thompson's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Thompson ended the 3M Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +15000

