Held from August 3- 6, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is set to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 53rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -5 279 0 18 0 0 $1.8M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Bezuidenhout has had an average finishing position of 42nd.

Bezuidenhout made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Bezuidenhout finished 47th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 170 yards shorter than the average course Bezuidenhout has played in the past year (7,301).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Bezuidenhout shot better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Bezuidenhout carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Bezuidenhout did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Bezuidenhout's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Bezuidenhout's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Bezuidenhout ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Bezuidenhout recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

