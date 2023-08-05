Cheng Tsung Pan will be at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at the par-70, 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Pan at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Cheng Tsung Pan Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Pan has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Pan has finished in the top five twice.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Pan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 46 -6 279 0 7 2 2 $1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Pan has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

Pan made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Pan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 72 yards shorter than the average course Pan has played in the past year (7,203).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

Pan shot better than only 4% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Pan carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Pan carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Pan's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Pan's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Pan ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Pan recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Pan Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

