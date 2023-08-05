Charley Hoffman will compete at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at the par-70, 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Charley Hoffman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hoffman has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hoffman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hoffman's average finish has been 48th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 42 -5 279 0 10 0 0 $634,910

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Hoffman finished 68th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Hoffman finished 68th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hoffman has played in the past year (7,282 yards) is 151 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was below average, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Hoffman was better than 94% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Hoffman recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Hoffman did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Hoffman's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Hoffman's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Hoffman finished the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hoffman finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hoffman Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.