The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will have Carl Yuan in the field from August 3- 6 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Yuan at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Carl Yuan Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Yuan has shot under par nine times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Yuan has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -7 277 0 8 0 0 $501,320

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Yuan will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 38th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Yuan shot better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Yuan failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Yuan recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Yuan's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last competition, Yuan carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Yuan ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Yuan finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +30000

