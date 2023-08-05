Brian Stuard will compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Stuard at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brian Stuard Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Stuard has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Stuard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Stuard's average finish has been 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 47 -6 279 0 8 0 0 $275,578

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Stuard has one top-20 finish in his past 10 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

Stuard made the cut in six of his past 10 entries in this event.

Stuard finished 27th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Stuard will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,304 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 49th percentile.

Stuard was better than only 32% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Stuard did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Stuard did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Stuard's seven birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Stuard had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Stuard ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Stuard finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Stuard Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.