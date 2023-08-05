The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club will include Brian Gay. The event takes place from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Gay at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brian Gay Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gay has scored under par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gay has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Gay finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Gay has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 32 -8 279 0 2 0 0 $156,313

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Gay's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 36th.

Gay has three made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Gay finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Gay has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,117 yards, 14 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 13th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.27 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Gay was better than 47% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Gay did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Gay had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Gay's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Gay posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Gay ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Gay finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Gay Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.