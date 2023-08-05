Brent Grant will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Grant at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished better than par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Grant has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Grant has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Grant has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -6 280 0 9 0 1 $356,366

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Grant will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,312 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Grant shot better than just 13% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Grant did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Grant recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.4).

Grant carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent outing, Grant's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Grant ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Grant had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Grant Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.