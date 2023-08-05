Brandt Snedeker will be among those playing the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Snedeker at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Snedeker has shot below par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Snedeker has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 51 -1 285 0 3 0 0 $106,287

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Snedeker has three top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous nine appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

Snedeker has made the cut in seven of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Snedeker has played in the past year has been 226 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

Snedeker was better than 42% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Snedeker recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Snedeker had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Snedeker recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last outing, Snedeker had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Snedeker ended the 3M Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Snedeker had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Snedeker Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

