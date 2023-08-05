The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will see Ben Martin in the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Martin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Martin has had an average finish of 53rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -6 278 0 16 1 3 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Martin's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 46th.

Martin has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Martin did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Martin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,257 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin finished in the third percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 38th percentile among all competitors.

Martin shot better than 47% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Martin did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Martin recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Martin's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Martin's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Martin finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Martin Odds to Win: +20000

