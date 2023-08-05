Augusto Nunez will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Nunez at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Augusto Nunez Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Nunez has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Nunez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five appearances, Nunez has had an average finish of 61st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Nunez has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 47 -3 282 0 12 0 0 $350,422

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Nunez has played in the past year has been 172 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the fourth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Nunez was better than 88% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Nunez failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Nunez recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.4).

Nunez carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last competition, Nunez posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Nunez finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Nunez finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Nunez Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.