After the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia is currently 109th with a score of +2.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 15 rounds played.

Bhatia has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Bhatia has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Bhatia has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 36 -7 262 1 14 3 4 $1.9M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Bhatia wound up 109th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Bhatia has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Bhatia finished 109th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,011 yards.

The courses that Bhatia has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,306 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of competitors.

His 3.68-stroke average on the 65 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 99th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Bhatia was better than 99% of the golfers (averaging 4.00 strokes).

Bhatia did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Bhatia had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Bhatia carded more birdies or better (17) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 65 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that last outing, Bhatia's par-4 showing (on 65 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Bhatia finished the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.