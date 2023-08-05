After the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk is currently 130th with a score of +3.

Looking to bet on Adam Schenk at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Schenk has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Schenk has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Schenk has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Schenk finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 31 -7 266 0 19 3 5 $3.3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Schenk has had an average finish of 91st at this tournament in six appearances, including a personal best 51st-place.

Schenk has two made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Schenk played this event was in 2023, and he finished 130th.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 120 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Schenk will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,265 yards during the past year.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.55 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which landed him in the second percentile of the field.

Schenk shot better than 75% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Schenk failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Schenk carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.3).

Schenk's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average (3.4).

At that most recent competition, Schenk's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Schenk finished The Open Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Schenk finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Schenk's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

