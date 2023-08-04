Friday's WNBA schedule includes the Los Angeles Sparks (9-17) hitting the road to meet Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (12-13) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington enters this contest after an 80-73 loss to Atlanta. The Mystics' leading scorer was Brittney Sykes, who wound up with 25 points and six steals. Los Angeles is coming into this game having lost to New York 76-69 in their last outing. Nneka Ogwumike led the team with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-165 to win)

Mystics (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+140 to win)

Sparks (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are scoring 80.8 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived defensively, surrendering only 80.3 points per game (third-best).

In terms of rebounding, Washington is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in boards (32.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.2 per contest).

The Mystics haven't put up many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.4 assists per contest.

When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Washington, who is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.2 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mystics are draining 7.2 threes per game (fifth-ranked in league). They have a 32.3% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.

Washington is giving up 7.4 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 33.6% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have been much better offensively at home, where they average 85.3 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 76.5 per game. Defensively, they are better in home games, where they surrender 79.3 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to score 81.3 per game.

Washington rebounds better at home than on the road (32.8 RPG at home, 32.4 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.2 at home, 37.1 on the road).

On average, the Mystics collect more assists at home than on the road (19.1 at home, 17.8 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Washington commit fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (13.2). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.4 per game) than on the road (15.0).

In 2023 the Mystics average 8.3 made three-pointers at home and 6.3 away, while making 35.1% from deep at home compared to 29.5% away.

Washington allows 1.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (6.7). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (34.1% in home games compared to 33.1% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won 68.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-5).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mystics have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

Washington has 12 wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 7-6.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.