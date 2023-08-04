The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field at Comerica Park against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (573 total).

The Rays rank 11th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 424 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.255 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Littell makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Matt Manning Joe Ryan 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.