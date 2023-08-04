Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 128th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 55 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 94), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (26 of 94), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|41
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.280
|OBP
|.311
|.480
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|50/9
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
