Travis d'Arnaud -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on August 2 at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .258 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (19.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has an RBI in 16 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.0% of his games this year (16 of 41), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .246 AVG .267 .342 OBP .308 .523 SLG .453 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 14 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings