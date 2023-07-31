Griffin Canning will start for the Los Angeles Angels in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 199 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .497 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (583 total runs).

The Braves' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton has put up 18 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.