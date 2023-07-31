How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Griffin Canning will start for the Los Angeles Angels in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 199 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .497 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are second in the majors with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (583 total runs).
- The Braves' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Morton heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton has put up 18 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|John Schreiber
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Griffin Canning
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Marcus Stroman
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
