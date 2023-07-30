Allisha Gray takes the Atlanta Dream (13-11) up against the Washington Mystics (12-11) after scoring 25 points in a 95-84 loss to the Liberty. It's on Sunday, July 30, 2023, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Dream 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Mystics vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Washington is 11-11-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Washington's 22 games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

On offense, the Mystics are the sixth-ranked team in the league (81.9 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (79.9 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.8).

The Mystics are fourth in the league in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (14.8).

The Mystics are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

The Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.3%).

In 2023, Washington has attempted 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.3% of Washington's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.7% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.