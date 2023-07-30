Mystics vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (12-12), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (13-11).
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.
Mystics vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-6)
|164.5
|-240
|+200
|BetMGM
|Dream (-6.5)
|164.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-260
|+190
|Tipico
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-260
|+200
Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics have covered 11 times in 23 chances against the spread this year.
- Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Washington has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- A total of 12 out of the Dream's 23 games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of nine Mystics games this season have gone over the point total.
