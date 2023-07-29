Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Julio Teheran, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 23 against the Brewers) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is hitting .264 with six doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), including nine multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 15 games this season (38.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 39 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 21
.259 AVG .267
.368 OBP .308
.552 SLG .453
7 XBH 8
5 HR 4
13 RBI 11
13/10 K/BB 24/4
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
