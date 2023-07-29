Seonghyeon Kim is in 27th place, with a score of -8, after the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Looking to wager on Seonghyeon Kim at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has scored below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Kim has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Kim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -5 281 0 18 1 1 $1.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Kim will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,290 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 59th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 53rd percentile.

Kim shot better than 50% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Kim had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Kim's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last outing, Kim's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Kim finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Kim Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.