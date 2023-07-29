The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .981, fueled by an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 78 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 101), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven in a run in 38 games this season (37.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62.4% of his games this year (63 of 101), with two or more runs 22 times (21.8%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .330 AVG .328 .423 OBP .400 .565 SLG .574 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 29 RBI 30 31/32 K/BB 25/21 24 SB 25

