Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Johnny Cueto, who is projected to start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 93 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB play.

Miami's .398 slugging percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Marlins have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.264).

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (428 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins' .320 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

The Marlins average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 96 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .365 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Detroit has scored 406 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Beau Brieske has been named the starter for the Tigers and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief five times.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home - - 8/5/2023 Rays - Home - -

