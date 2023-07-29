The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Ludvig Aberg. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Aberg at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Aberg has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Aberg has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Aberg has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Aberg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 30 -8 278 0 6 1 1 $597,850

3M Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Aberg will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,266 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.3 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Aberg was better than 39% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Aberg failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Aberg recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Aberg's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average of 4.9.

At that last outing, Aberg's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Aberg finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.6.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Aberg fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

