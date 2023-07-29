How to Watch the Astros vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB play with 130 total home runs.
- Houston's .411 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (487 total runs).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Houston's 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored 549 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.69.
- The Rays have a combined 1.178 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Brown has registered nine quality starts this year.
- Brown is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays' Taj Bradley (5-6) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Bradley has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-9
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Yerry Rodriguez
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Gerrit Cole
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
