Daniel Evans will meet Grigor Dimitrov next in the Citi Open semifinals. Evans is +600 (third-best odds in the field) to win it all at Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Evans at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Evans' Next Match

After getting past Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-5, Evans will play Dimitrov in the semifinals on Saturday, August 5 at 8:20 PM ET.

Evans currently has odds of +190 to win his next matchup against Dimitrov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Evans? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Evans Stats

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Evans defeated No. 10-ranked Tiafoe, 6-4, 7-5.

In 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Evans has gone 21-25 and has yet to win a title.

Evans is 16-17 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Evans has played 46 matches and 24.7 games per match.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Evans has played 24.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Evans has won 77.7% of his service games, and he has won 22.5% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Evans has claimed 23.8% of his return games and 78% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.