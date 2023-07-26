Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (.639 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has six doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .264.
- In 59.0% of his 39 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (20.5%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- d'Arnaud has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.259
|AVG
|.267
|.368
|OBP
|.308
|.552
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (7-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
