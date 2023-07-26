Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 131 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 77.8% of his games this season (77 of 99), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (41.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Acuna has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 61 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.325
|AVG
|.332
|.415
|OBP
|.398
|.563
|SLG
|.579
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|25/20
|23
|SB
|25
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (7-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.