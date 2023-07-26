Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, 124th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 87 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.284
|OBP
|.315
|.488
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|42/8
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
