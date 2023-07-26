Canada vs. Ireland: Women’s World Cup Group B Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 26
In the second round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Canada (coming off a 0-0 draw against Nigeria) meets Ireland (off a 1-0 defeat by Australia) at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 26.
For this group-stage game, Canada is -169 to win and Ireland is +525, with the draw at +264. This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is available at -162, and the over is +120.
Canada vs. Ireland Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Location: Perth, Australia
- Venue: HBF Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Canada Moneyline: -169
- Ireland Moneyline: +525
Canada vs. Ireland World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.
- These teams give up one goal per game combined, 1.5 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Canada has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and drew.
- Canada has played as a moneyline favorite of -169 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they drew.
- Ireland lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Ireland has played as an underdog of +525 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Canada vs. Ireland Recent Performance
- Canada was 10-3-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +15. This year, its record is 1-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (-4 goal differential).
- Canada finished level in its last match, 0-0, against Nigeria on July 20. Canada played to a draw despite outshooting their opponents 15 to eight.
- Canada failed to score, with Jordyn Huitema leading the team in shots with three, against .
- So far this year, Ireland is 1-1-4 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -6. In 2022, it was 1-0-0 in such matches (+4 goal differential).
- Ireland was taken down by Australia 1-0 on July 20 in its last match. Australia outshot Ireland 13 to seven.
- Abbie Larkin had a team-leading two shots in the club's scoreless effort.
Canada Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kailen Sheridan
|28
|1
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Allysha Chapman
|34
|2
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Kadeisha Buchanan
|27
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Shelina Zadorsky
|30
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Quinn
|27
|5
|OL Reign (United States)
|Deanne Rose
|24
|6
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Julia Grosso
|22
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Jayde Riviere
|22
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Jordyn Huitema
|22
|9
|OL Reign (United States)
|Ashley Lawrence
|28
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Evelyne Viens
|26
|11
|Kristianstads DFF (Sweden)
|Christine Sinclair
|40
|12
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Sophie Schmidt
|35
|13
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Vanessa Gilles
|26
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Nichelle Prince
|28
|15
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Gabrielle Carle
|24
|16
|-
|Jessie Fleming
|25
|17
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sabrina D'Angelo
|30
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Adriana Leon
|30
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Cloe Lacasse
|30
|20
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Simi Awujo
|19
|21
|University of Southern California (United States)
|Lysianne Proulx
|24
|22
|SCU Torreense (Portugal)
|Olivia Smith
|18
|23
|-
Ireland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Courtney Brosnan
|27
|1
|Everton FC (England)
|Claire O'Riordan
|28
|2
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Chloe Mustaki
|27
|3
|Bristol City WFC (England)
|Louise Quinn
|33
|4
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Niamh Fahey
|35
|5
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Megan Connolly
|26
|6
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Diane Caldwell
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Ruesha Littlejohn
|33
|8
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Amber Barrett
|27
|9
|FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany)
|Denise O'Sullivan
|29
|10
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Katie McCabe
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Lily Agg
|29
|12
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Aine O'Gorman
|34
|13
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Heather Payne
|23
|14
|Florida State University (United States)
|Lucy Quinn
|29
|15
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Grace Moloney
|30
|16
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Sinead Farrelly
|33
|17
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Kyra Carusa
|27
|18
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Abbie Larkin
|18
|19
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Marissa Sheva
|26
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Ciara Grant
|30
|21
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Isibeal Atkinson
|22
|22
|-
|Megan Walsh
|28
|23
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
