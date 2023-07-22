Seamus Power will take to the course at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom for the 2023 The Open Championship from July 20-23, aiming to conquer the par-71, 7,383-yard course with $16,500,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished better than par seven times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Power has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Power has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 27 -7 279 1 16 3 3 $3.6M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Royal Liverpool Golf Club measures 7,383 yards for this tournament, 378 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The courses that Power has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,299 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be 7,383 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Power's Last Time Out

Power was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 1.10 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 0.80 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Power was better than 100% of the competitors (averaging 1.67 strokes).

Power carded a birdie or better on seven of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Power recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Power's 17 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.9.

In that most recent outing, Power's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Power finished the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Power finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

+15000

